WATCH: Carmelo Anthony refers to Knicks' starting guard as Ron Burgundy

Fancy that, an actual fun thing involving the Knicks

New York Knicks rookie guard Ron Baker got the first start of his career on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, with coach Jeff Hornacek looking to shake up the starting lineup after a disastrous showing against the Toronto Raptors the day before. More important: at halftime of his first start as a professional, New York star Carmelo Anthony referred to Baker as "Burgundy" in an interview. Yes, Ron Burgundy.

Watch:

The best part about this is that Anthony says it so matter-of-factly. There's not even a hint of a smile. That's probably because the team has been calling Baker by this name since the preseason.

This moment, by the way, might have been the most unambiguously fun thing to happen around the Knicks in weeks. They have lost 10 of 12 games, and Anthony addressed the possibility of his time with the franchise coming to a close on Sunday. Burgundy brings a welcome change from all the doom and gloom.

Stay classy, New York.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories