WATCH: Carmelo Anthony refers to Knicks' starting guard as Ron Burgundy
Fancy that, an actual fun thing involving the Knicks
New York Knicks rookie guard Ron Baker got the first start of his career on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, with coach Jeff Hornacek looking to shake up the starting lineup after a disastrous showing against the Toronto Raptors the day before. More important: at halftime of his first start as a professional, New York star Carmelo Anthony referred to Baker as "Burgundy" in an interview. Yes, Ron Burgundy.
Watch:
The best part about this is that Anthony says it so matter-of-factly. There's not even a hint of a smile. That's probably because the team has been calling Baker by this name since the preseason.
This moment, by the way, might have been the most unambiguously fun thing to happen around the Knicks in weeks. They have lost 10 of 12 games, and Anthony addressed the possibility of his time with the franchise coming to a close on Sunday. Burgundy brings a welcome change from all the doom and gloom.
Stay classy, New York.
