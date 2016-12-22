WATCH: Carmelo Anthony teaches his adorable son his signature jab step move

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan may just be nine years old, yet that isn't stopping his father from teaching him one of his signature moves -- the jab step.

Working with his son after a recent Knicks practice, the team released a video which shows Anthony repeatedly teaching the adorable little Kiyan how to jab step:

If Kiyan keeps listening to his father (which George Karl criticized Melo for not having in his book), perhaps he too will have scholarship offers to Duke and Kentucky, just like the son of Anthony's good friend LeBron James.