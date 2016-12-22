WATCH: Carmelo Anthony teaches his adorable son his signature jab step move
It takes time to perfect one of Melo's trademark skills
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan may just be nine years old, yet that isn't stopping his father from teaching him one of his signature moves -- the jab step.
Working with his son after a recent Knicks practice, the team released a video which shows Anthony repeatedly teaching the adorable little Kiyan how to jab step:
.@carmeloanthony teaches his son the art of the jab step. #ThisIsWhyWePlay#Knickspic.twitter.com/pW2XsX5d3j— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 22, 2016
If Kiyan keeps listening to his father (which George Karl criticized Melo for not having in his book), perhaps he too will have scholarship offers to Duke and Kentucky, just like the son of Anthony's good friend LeBron James.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Kenyon Martin goes off on George Karl
The former Nugget is livid over comments in an excerpt from Karl's new book
-
Karl rips Melo, J.R. Smith in book
Ex-NBA coach writes some not-so-nice things about his former players in a new book
-
Draymond Green out following son's birth
Warriors star leaves team, not available for Thursday game at Brooklyn
-
LeBron, Durant need to hate each other
The only thing that can take this rivalry to Lakers-Celtics level is good, old-fashioned h...
-
NBA Christmas gift guide
What's the perfect gift for an NBA fan? We've got you covered
-
J.R. calls Karl's book excerpts 'sad'
J.R. Smith is not amused by Karl's memoir
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre