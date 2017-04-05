WATCH: Cavaliers latest group of shooters to help rewrite NBA record books

The Cavaliers can shoot the lights out as they did Tuesday against Orlando

LeBron James made history against the Orlando Magic  on Tuesday night, registering his 788th straight game with at least 10 points, moving past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list for consecutive games in double figures.

Later on, the Cavaliers made history as a team, becoming the just the third team in league history to knock down 1,000 3-pointers in a season. The play came in the third quarter, as Kyrie Irving drove to the basket, hung in the air to avoid the defense and kicked it out to a wide open Kevin Love, who calmly knocked down the triple. 

The other two teams to reach 1,000 3-pointers in a season were this season’s Houston Rockets and last season’s Golden State Warriors

The Cavs finished Tuesday night with 18 3s in their 122-102 victory over the Magic. It was Cleveland’s second straight night with 18 makes from downtown and the Cavs’ fourth straight game with double-digit 3-pointers. 

The Cavs have been stellar from behind the arc this season, shooting an impressive 38.6 percent from downtown, good for second in the league, despite taking more than 33 3-pointers a night, which is also second-most in the league. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

