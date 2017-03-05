WATCH: Cavs' J.R. Smith has to be restrained at end of loss to Heat

At the end of the Miami Heat’s 120-92 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, a bit of a brouhaha ensued. Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, inactive because of a thumb injury, took exception to Heat guard Rodney McGruder dunking on and shoving Cleveland big man Channing Frye with the game in hand.

Here’s a video of Cavs security holding Smith back, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

And here’s how it all looked on the broadcast (the dunk and the kerfuffle):

If you’re wondering about the lopsided final score, it’s because Cleveland decided to rest LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The Cavs started Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, James Jones and Tristan Thompson.

Smith, by the way, is expected to return sometime in the next two weeks, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said on Friday, per cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon. This is the first time Smith has traveled with the team since he broke his thumb in December.