WATCH: Cavs' LeBron James finds time for a beer during Game 1 against the Raptors
LBJ amuses the fans by pretending to drink a beer during Cleveland's impressive Game 1 effort
UPDATE:
While LeBron ultimately decided to pass on the beer during Game 1, he joked afterwards that if it was red wine, he might have actually had a sip. "I'm not much of a beer guy ... If it had been red wine, I'd have drunk it," LeBron said during the postgame press conference.
A noted wine enthusiast, LeBron once bet Draymond Green two bottles of wine -- back before the incident in the Finals last season -- on the outcome of a college football game, and has even been known to enjoy a glass while sitting in his driveway.
LeBron James started off Game 1 against the Raptors with a thunderous alley-oop off the backboard, and he hasn't stopped having fun all night.
Late in the third quarter of the second-round series opener, LeBron drove through the lane and was fouled, but just missed the layup on the and-one attempt. As his momentum carried him toward the sideline, he came right into the path of a courtside server, who was carrying away an empty beer bottle.
As she passed, LeBron grabbed the bottle from her hand, and pretended like he was going to take a swig.
He is taking the Raptors very seriously, as you can tell.
J.R. Smith's reaction is perfect.
Awesome.
God bless the NBA.
