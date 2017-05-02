WATCH: Cavs' LeBron James finds time for a beer during Game 1 against the Raptors

UPDATE:

While LeBron ultimately decided to pass on the beer during Game 1, he joked afterwards that if it was red wine, he might have actually had a sip. "I'm not much of a beer guy ... If it had been red wine, I'd have drunk it," LeBron said during the postgame press conference.

A noted wine enthusiast, LeBron once bet Draymond Green two bottles of wine -- back before the incident in the Finals last season -- on the outcome of a college football game, and has even been known to enjoy a glass while sitting in his driveway.

LeBron James started off Game 1 against the Raptors with a thunderous alley-oop off the backboard, and he hasn't stopped having fun all night.

Late in the third quarter of the second-round series opener, LeBron drove through the lane and was fouled, but just missed the layup on the and-one attempt. As his momentum carried him toward the sideline, he came right into the path of a courtside server, who was carrying away an empty beer bottle.

As she passed, LeBron grabbed the bottle from her hand, and pretended like he was going to take a swig.

LeBron James grabs a beer... pic.twitter.com/gKVBk5saXt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

He is taking the Raptors very seriously, as you can tell.

that's for after the game LeBron pic.twitter.com/brjW1ZPTiY — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) May 2, 2017

J.R. Smith's reaction is perfect.

J.R. is loving LeBron's joke.

Awesome.

God bless the NBA.