WATCH: Cavs' LeBron James finds time for a beer during Game 1 against the Raptors

LBJ amuses the fans by pretending to drink a beer during Cleveland's impressive Game 1 effort

UPDATE:

While LeBron ultimately decided to pass on the beer during Game 1, he joked afterwards that if it was red wine, he might have actually had a sip. "I'm not much of a beer guy ... If it had been red wine, I'd have drunk it," LeBron said during the postgame press conference. 

A noted wine enthusiast, LeBron once bet Draymond Green two bottles of wine -- back before the incident in the Finals last season -- on the outcome of a college football game, and has even been known to enjoy a glass while sitting in his driveway.

LeBron James started off Game 1 against the Raptors with a thunderous alley-oop off the backboard, and he hasn't stopped having fun all night. 

Late in the third quarter of the second-round series opener, LeBron drove through the lane and was fouled, but just missed the layup on the and-one attempt. As his momentum carried him toward the sideline, he came right into the path of a courtside server, who was carrying away an empty beer bottle. 

As she passed, LeBron grabbed the bottle from her hand, and pretended like he was going to take a swig. 

He is taking the Raptors very seriously, as you can tell. 

J.R. Smith's reaction is perfect.

screen-shot-2017-05-01-at-7-52-58-pm.png
J.R. is loving LeBron's joke.

Awesome.

God bless the NBA.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

