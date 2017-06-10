WATCH: Cavs' LeBron passes Michael Jordan on all-time NBA Finals scoring list
LeBron moves past M.J. for third-most points scored in NBA Finals history
Earlier this postseason, during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for No. 1 in all-time postseason scoring. Now, LeBron has once again passed M.J. -- this time for scoring in the Finals.
James didn't have to wait long to do it as he passed His Airness just two minutes into Game 4 on Friday night.
After LeBron missed a tough jumper along the baseline, Tristan Thompson hauled in the offensive rebound, and quickly handed the ball off to a cutting LeBron, who looked to ready to throw down a thunderous jam. Instead, he was immediately fouled by Zaza Pachulia, though it didn't matter, as LeBron simply bounced off the contact and finished off the glass for an and-one.
More like LeStrong James, if you ask me.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Markkanen to Portland
The Pacers wind up with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a mock draft which includes some possible...
-
Bucks to play game in MECCA next season
The Bucks played in the MECCA when they won the title in 1971
-
MJ's shoes sell for $190K
Shoes were autographed by Jordan; sale price eclipses record set by another pair of his ki...
-
Report: No extra discipline for Game 5
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game...
-
LeBron, Durant, and Nike dominate shoes
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the top active players, but Michael Jordan is still No....
-
Silver makes rest guidelines for NBA
Adam Silver realizes rest is a part of the NBA but he wants to work on the timing of it