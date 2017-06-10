WATCH: Cavs' LeBron passes Michael Jordan on all-time NBA Finals scoring list

LeBron moves past M.J. for third-most points scored in NBA Finals history

Earlier this postseason, during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for No. 1 in all-time postseason scoring. Now, LeBron has once again passed M.J. -- this time for scoring in the Finals. 

James didn't have to wait long to do it as he passed His Airness just two minutes into Game 4 on Friday night. 

After LeBron missed a tough jumper along the baseline, Tristan Thompson hauled in the offensive rebound, and quickly handed the ball off to a cutting LeBron, who looked to ready to throw down a thunderous jam. Instead, he was immediately fouled by Zaza Pachulia, though it didn't matter, as LeBron simply bounced off the contact and finished off the glass for an and-one. 

More like LeStrong James, if you ask me.

