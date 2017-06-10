WATCH: Cavs' LeBron passes Michael Jordan on all-time NBA Finals scoring list

Earlier this postseason, during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for No. 1 in all-time postseason scoring. Now, LeBron has once again passed M.J. -- this time for scoring in the Finals.

James didn't have to wait long to do it as he passed His Airness just two minutes into Game 4 on Friday night.

After LeBron missed a tough jumper along the baseline, Tristan Thompson hauled in the offensive rebound, and quickly handed the ball off to a cutting LeBron, who looked to ready to throw down a thunderous jam. Instead, he was immediately fouled by Zaza Pachulia, though it didn't matter, as LeBron simply bounced off the contact and finished off the glass for an and-one.

With this bucket, LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for the third most PTS in #NBAFinals history.@cavs lead 14-5 early in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/FoYcUWPmme — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017

More like LeStrong James, if you ask me.