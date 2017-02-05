WATCH: Celtics, fans honor longtime Boston star Paul Pierce in his final visit

Pierce gets emotional for one last time in Boston

Playing in Boston for one last time before he retires at the end of the season, Paul Pierce -- as he expected -- became quite emotional.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 31 and inserted into the starting lineup by Clippers coach Doc River to honor such a special occasion, Pierce received a massive standing ovation from the Celtics faithful during player introductions:

The Celtics also showed a tribute video for Pierce during the first break in action, and afterward the crowd once again gave him a standing ovation. The video and the reception caused Pierce to get teary eyed:

A fitting tribute for Pierce, who due to his success with the franchise will forever be synonymous with the Celtics and the city of Boston.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories