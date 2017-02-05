WATCH: Celtics, fans honor longtime Boston star Paul Pierce in his final visit

Playing in Boston for one last time before he retires at the end of the season, Paul Pierce -- as he expected -- became quite emotional.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 31 and inserted into the starting lineup by Clippers coach Doc River to honor such a special occasion, Pierce received a massive standing ovation from the Celtics faithful during player introductions:

This is a moment pic.twitter.com/TL2MIVJdHI — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 5, 2017

The Celtics also showed a tribute video for Pierce during the first break in action, and afterward the crowd once again gave him a standing ovation. The video and the reception caused Pierce to get teary eyed:

Boston rises for a tribute to Paul Pierce! 🍀#NBAonABCpic.twitter.com/shrwXhw1d0 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

A fitting tribute for Pierce, who due to his success with the franchise will forever be synonymous with the Celtics and the city of Boston.