WATCH: Celtics, fans honor longtime Boston star Paul Pierce in his final visit
Pierce gets emotional for one last time in Boston
Playing in Boston for one last time before he retires at the end of the season, Paul Pierce -- as he expected -- became quite emotional.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 31 and inserted into the starting lineup by Clippers coach Doc River to honor such a special occasion, Pierce received a massive standing ovation from the Celtics faithful during player introductions:
This is a moment pic.twitter.com/TL2MIVJdHI— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 5, 2017
The Celtics also showed a tribute video for Pierce during the first break in action, and afterward the crowd once again gave him a standing ovation. The video and the reception caused Pierce to get teary eyed:
Boston rises for a tribute to Paul Pierce! 🍀#NBAonABCpic.twitter.com/shrwXhw1d0— NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017
A fitting tribute for Pierce, who due to his success with the franchise will forever be synonymous with the Celtics and the city of Boston.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Pierce takes in Boston for one last time
The veteran makes his final visit to the arena he once called home
-
K.D. looks to improve after subpar game
K.D. scored 10 points and shot just 20 percent from the field in Golden State's OT loss to...
-
Kerr: Warriors 'deserved' to lose
He says his team played one of their worst games
-
WATCH: Curry misses layup, Warriors lose
Golden State's golden boy missed a golden opportunity
-
Kerr picks Falcons to win Super Bowl
Golden State's coach will do "The Dirty Bird" dance after every Atlanta touchdown
-
Warriors toppled by Kings
Plus, Steph missed the game-winning layup
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre