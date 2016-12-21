WATCH: Celtics' Isaiah Thomas scores 44 points about as efficiently as possible

Isaiah Thomas just could not miss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Exploding for a career-high 44 points on only 16 field goals in the Boston Celtics' 112-109 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Thomas was incredibly efficient. He scored only eight points in the first half but then ratcheted it up in the second half and overtime.

Thomas hit six 3-pointers and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line to score 29 points in 18 minutes in the second half. In overtime, Thomas hit another trey and made all four of his free throws.

Thomas finished with 44 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. He went 10 for 16 from the field, 7 for 10 from deep and 17 for 17 from the free-throw line.

Here's Thomas' shot chart, which is just a lot of green:

Here's the obligatory Isaiah Thomas shot chart which features absurd outside shooting: pic.twitter.com/SJjPenBJ8z — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 21, 2016

According to Basketball Reference, Thomas' performance is extremely rare. Only four other players have scored 44 points on 16 or fewer shot attempts:

Thomas capped off his performance with the perfect sound byte.

"I'm a killer; I'm a killer," Thomas said via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England. "My team needed me to score."

Saying his team needed him to score is understatement but when you can score 44 points on 16 shots, Thomas can probably say whatever he wants.