WATCH: Celtics' Isaiah Thomas scores 44 points about as efficiently as possible
Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points on only 16 field goals
Isaiah Thomas just could not miss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Exploding for a career-high 44 points on only 16 field goals in the Boston Celtics' 112-109 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Thomas was incredibly efficient. He scored only eight points in the first half but then ratcheted it up in the second half and overtime.
Thomas hit six 3-pointers and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line to score 29 points in 18 minutes in the second half. In overtime, Thomas hit another trey and made all four of his free throws.
Thomas finished with 44 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. He went 10 for 16 from the field, 7 for 10 from deep and 17 for 17 from the free-throw line.
Here's Thomas' shot chart, which is just a lot of green:
Here's the obligatory Isaiah Thomas shot chart which features absurd outside shooting: pic.twitter.com/SJjPenBJ8z— Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 21, 2016
According to Basketball Reference, Thomas' performance is extremely rare. Only four other players have scored 44 points on 16 or fewer shot attempts:
Thomas capped off his performance with the perfect sound byte.
"I'm a killer; I'm a killer," Thomas said via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England. "My team needed me to score."
Saying his team needed him to score is understatement but when you can score 44 points on 16 shots, Thomas can probably say whatever he wants.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Warriors vs. Nets: How to watch
Golden State looks to keep its winning streak going
-
LOOK: Cousins makes young fan's day
Mercurial Kings big man greets a young fan on the kid's birthday before a game at Utah
-
LOOK: Kobe posts photo of baby daughter
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's new daughter is named Bianka
-
Cousins needs to be traded right now
DeMarcus Cousins is on a never-ending downward spiral in Sacramento
-
'Uncle Dirk' brings cheer to children
You will want to read this heartwarming story about Dirk Nowitzki's frequent visits to the...
-
WATCH: Delly gets ring, mobbed by Cavs
The Cavaliers properly welcomed Delly back to Cleveland and almost knocked out their GM
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre