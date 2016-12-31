WATCH: Celtics' Isaiah Thomas scores 52 points -- 29 in fourth -- against Heat

A day after Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James proclaimed that the Boston Celtics do in fact have a star, Isaiah Thomas went about proving him right. Thomas scored a career-high 52 points in the Celtics' 117-114 win over the Miami Heat on Friday, including 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Thomas was the entire show, scoring from just about everywhere. His efficiency was astounding: 15-of-26 shooting, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range, and he made 13 of 13 free throws.

As he often does, Thomas took over down the stretch. In the final frame, he made 9 of 13 shots, 6 of 8 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. Many of his shots were ridiculous off-the-dribble 3s, but if your heat checks keep going in, why stop taking them?

"The fourth quarter, it felt like I was in the gym by myself," Thomas told celtics.com's Amanda Pflugrad. "It felt like nobody was out there with me and I just was making everything."

Isaiah Thomas has the night of his life. USATSI

Watch what he did in the fourth:

A few facts about this unbelievable performance: