WATCH: Celtics' Jae Crowder, Wizards' John Wall get into postgame scuffle

After the Boston Celtics' 117-108 victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Wizards guard John Wall had to be separated. The two of them exchanged words after the buzzer, then Crowder put his finger in Wall's face, Wall tried to slap him, and teammates intervened.

Watch:

Jae Crowder put a finger in John Wall's face postgame and an argument ensued. A video posted by CSN MID-ATLANTIC (@csnma) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Another angle:

Four Boston police officers stood between the two teams' locker rooms after the players left the court, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, in order to stop the situation from escalating. Crowder and Celtics guard Marcus Smart got into a "verbal back and forth" with Wall after all of this, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. Washington forward Otto Porter accused the Celtics of trying to "play dirty," via the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

It's safe to say, then, that the Wizards and Celtics do not like each other. They'll meet again Jan. 24 in Washington, and you can be sure the officials will be on the lookout for any particularly hard fouls. Before that, though, Crowder and Wall have potential fines to worry about.