WATCH: Celtics' Jae Crowder, Wizards' John Wall get into postgame scuffle
Never good when a player puts his finger in another player's face
After the Boston Celtics' 117-108 victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Wizards guard John Wall had to be separated. The two of them exchanged words after the buzzer, then Crowder put his finger in Wall's face, Wall tried to slap him, and teammates intervened.
Watch:
Another angle:
Four Boston police officers stood between the two teams' locker rooms after the players left the court, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, in order to stop the situation from escalating. Crowder and Celtics guard Marcus Smart got into a "verbal back and forth" with Wall after all of this, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. Washington forward Otto Porter accused the Celtics of trying to "play dirty," via the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.
It's safe to say, then, that the Wizards and Celtics do not like each other. They'll meet again Jan. 24 in Washington, and you can be sure the officials will be on the lookout for any particularly hard fouls. Before that, though, Crowder and Wall have potential fines to worry about.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Joel Embiid dances after buzzer-beater
Philadelphia beat New York at the buzzer, and The Process danced the night away
-
Westbrook has 18 triple-doubles already
And he has 42 games to go
-
WATCH: McConnell beats Knicks at buzzer
Despite Derrick Rose's encouraging return, a clutch shot handed New York its ninth loss in...
-
Curry, Lin star in Chinese New Year ad
The new commercial is called "secret envelope"
-
Report: Lakers asked about Millsap, Noel
Los Angeles isn't in a position to trade picks, either
-
Hawks discipline Wilcox for racial joke
Atlanta did not reveal what the punishment will be for its GM
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre