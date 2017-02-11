WATCH: Chants for Charles Oakley at MSG after former Knicks player is banned

Following an incident in which former Knicks player Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden and charged with assault earlier this week, Knicks owner James Dolan announced he was banning Oakley from the facility, citing a need to keep The Garden "a place that's comfortable and safe."

Oakley was a fan favorite during his playing days in the 1990s. He wasn't a superstar in New York, but he spent 10 years with the organization. So he earned respect among Knicks faithful.

During the team's game Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at The Garden, Knicks fans began a chant that encapsulated the reaction among the fan base over Dolan's decision to ban Oakley.

Knicks fans are chanting for Charles Oakley!



📹 @KennyDuceypic.twitter.com/cF820kvQGx — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 11, 2017

Loudest Oakley chant of the night so far #Knickspic.twitter.com/9JkvDQAoUj — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 11, 2017

It's been a tough season for Knicks fans. The team is 22-33 after dropping Friday night's game to the Nuggets, 131-123. The struggles have come as part of an identity crisis while playing a MASH unit, and now this latest controversy just piles on.

It's also not too surprising that Knicks fans would back Oakley -- just judging by how New York Rangers fans reacted to the situation Thursday night.