WATCH: Chants for Charles Oakley at MSG after former Knicks player is banned
The Knicks faithful sent a message to ownership on how they thought of the ban of Charles Oakley
Following an incident in which former Knicks player Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden and charged with assault earlier this week, Knicks owner James Dolan announced he was banning Oakley from the facility, citing a need to keep The Garden "a place that's comfortable and safe."
Oakley was a fan favorite during his playing days in the 1990s. He wasn't a superstar in New York, but he spent 10 years with the organization. So he earned respect among Knicks faithful.
During the team's game Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at The Garden, Knicks fans began a chant that encapsulated the reaction among the fan base over Dolan's decision to ban Oakley.
Knicks fans are chanting for Charles Oakley!— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 11, 2017
📹 @KennyDuceypic.twitter.com/cF820kvQGx
Loudest Oakley chant of the night so far #Knickspic.twitter.com/9JkvDQAoUj— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 11, 2017
It's also not too surprising that Knicks fans would back Oakley -- just judging by how New York Rangers fans reacted to the situation Thursday night.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Knicks owner Dolan sticking behind Phil
Amid the latest Knicks soap opera, James Dolan says he is sticking behind Phil Jackson
-
NBA Draft: Weekend matchups to watch
Also, Iowa's Peter Jok has a big opportunity vs. Michigan State and Miles Bridges
-
Twitter reacts to James Dolan interview
James Dolan didn't make many friends on social media with his controversial comments
-
Dolan bans Oakley from MSG
Dolan also says Oakley may have a drinking problem
-
NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Lakers get Isaac
Also, Lonzo Ball could be teaming up with Joel Embiid in Philly
-
Knicks fire head of MSG security
The Knicks will never stop being the Knicks
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre