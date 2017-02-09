WATCH: Charles Oakley ejected, arrested after shoving security at Knicks game

The Knicks legend got into it with Madison Square Garden security

As if this New York Knicks season was not bizarre enough, we reached a new level on Wednesday night. Former Knicks great Charles Oakley was in attendance for their nationally-televised game against the Clippers. Oakley got into an argument with a fan at courtside, and was confronted by Madison Square Garden security. He eventually shoved a member of security, was forcibly kicked out of MSG, and then later placed in handcuffs and was arrested.

Things escalated quickly:

Here's another angle:

A closer look:

And then this happened:

In case you're wondering, Oakley blamed Knicks team owner James Dolan for his ejection:

This tweet below points out just how close the owner was to Oakley during his altercation:

The Knicks issued this (fairly incredible) statement shortly thereafter:

Oakley has had issues with the team, its owner, and the front office over the last few years and has been openly critical of the team in the strongest of terms. Here's a New York Times article quote he gave about James Dolan:

"The boss don't like me," Oakley said last week. "I wouldn't mind having a sit-down dinner with Dolan. I wouldn't mind cooking him dinner."

Pause. "Might put something in it, though!"

Pause. "I mean, I had at least 15 people try to set up a meeting. He won't meet. I want to sit down to talk to him. I want me and him in a room. And lock the door. Lock that door!"

Source: In Exile From the Knicks, but Still at Home in Cleveland - The New York Times.

Oakley played 10 seasons with the Knicks during their 90's heyday.

