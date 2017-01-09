WATCH: Chris Bosh plays guitar onstage with Buddy Guy

You're probably well aware that Chris Bosh's NBA career is in limbo and he has taken up the guitar in the past couple of years. It follows, then, that Bosh spent his weekend in Chicago, watching his friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade's Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors and then going to see Buddy Guy play at his club, Legends.

Bosh didn't just watch Buddy Guy play, however. The legend himself invited Bosh to play guitar with him, and Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, filmed it.

From Union's Snapchat:

From Wade's:

Bosh recently told SLAM's Max Resetar that his coolest musical moment was jamming with Miguel. Sorry, Miguel, but I bet Bosh would have a different answer now.