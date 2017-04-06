WATCH: Chris Paul teaches Mavericks rookie Finney-Smith a dazzling lesson
Chris Paul put his dribbling skills on display as he scored over Dorian Finney-Smith
Dorian Finney-Smith went undrafted last summer, but he caught on with the Dallas Mavericks and has had some nice moments in his first season. He’s started 32 games, and is averaging 4.3 points, and 2.6 rebounds a night, but Wednesday, Chris Paul officially welcomed him to the league.
Late in the third quarter, Paul had Finney-Smith one-on-one out on the wing, and commenced with a dazzling dribbling combination in which he made use of nearly every move in the book before stepping back and swishing a baseline jumper. Finney-Smith didn’t even play bad defense; in fact, he did a pretty solid job of sticking with Paul the entire way, but it didn’t matter. As the Mavericks rookie learned, sometimes, Chris Paul is just too good.
Paul finished the night with 22 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, as the Clippers came away with a 112-101 victory over the Mavs to move to 48-31 on the season. With just a few games remaining, they look to be heading toward a fifth-seed finish, as they’re still a game and a half behind the Jazz for fourth, but two and a half games up on the Thunder, who sit in sixth.
