WATCH: Craig Sager's final inspirational TV interview before his death

In every tribute for Craig Sager, the through line was how positive and optimistic the flashy Turner sideline reporter remained throughout his life. Even when battling leukemia, which ultimately took his life, the 65-year-old Sager always had an upbeat approach to life while undergoing exhaustive chemotherapy treatments. Sager's effusive personality always shined brighter than anything else and that was on full display during his final television interview.

Sager sat down with "CBS Sunday Morning" in what would be his last interview before his death last week. In the interview -- which was held in October but didn't air until Sunday -- Sager was his inspirational self, spouting wisdom throughout the entire time.

"Nobody knows how long they have left on earth," Sager said. "There's no guarantees. And for me, when they tell you -- not once, twice, three times -- that you've got a couple weeks to live, or a couple months, you have to determine how you want to do that."