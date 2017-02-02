WATCH: Curry, Thompson hit 13 first-half 3s, nearly outscore Hornets themselves
The Splash Brothers are unstoppable Wednesday
The Splash Brothers are having the time of their lives Wednesday. In the first half against the Charlotte Hornets, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson hit a combined 13 3-pointers. They scored 26 points apiece, with Curry going 9 for 12 (8 for 10 from downtown) and Thompson going 9 for 14 (5 for 9 from deep).
Curry, who hit six of his 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, also had seven assists.
Here are all 13 of their splashes:
Golden State made 15 3s as a team, tying a franchise record, and it took a 77-56 lead into halftime. Look at how deep Curry was on his last 3-pointer:
Apply all the superlatives you like. This is obviously the best shooting duo in NBA history.
