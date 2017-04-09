WATCH: Damian Lillard ties Blazers franchise record with 26 first-quarter points

There was absolutely no stopping Damian Lillard in the first quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz, one of the league’s best defenses, tried multiple defenders on Lillard, but none could do anything to slow him down. Once he got in a groove, Lillard started scoring from pretty much everywhere.

He scored 26 in the first quarter, tying his own franchise record for points in any quarter, which he set against the Kings in 2014.

The BEST of Damian Lillard's 26 point FIRST QUARTER!@adidashoops pic.twitter.com/8uSokxHTIZ — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2017

Lillard shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range as the Blazers built a 34-20 lead to start the game. The folks on Twitter went predictably insane.

After the first quarter, Damian Lillard is on pace to break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. — Blazer's Edge (@blazersedge) April 9, 2017

@Dame_Lillard Wow 26 points in the 1st qtr!! 😶 pic.twitter.com/cspsV2TZ4g — Beau Winters (@Beaubeast8) April 9, 2017

Damian Lillard being Video Game Dame again 🔥 — King LV 👑 (@LVstackiN) April 9, 2017

Lillard going for 60 calling it now — jake (@_jpariona) April 9, 2017

quick live look-in at Damian Lillard ... pic.twitter.com/EWVYu9z4yn — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) April 9, 2017

Portland needs every point it can get as it battles for a playoff berth. The Blazers are one game up on the Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.