WATCH: Damian Lillard torches Heat with season-high 49 points, including nine 3s
The Blazers point guard continues his strong run of play
Damian Lillard has been scoring well all season long, with his 26.5 points per game on pace to be a career high, but he’s been absolutely on fire since the All-Star break. Perhaps using the fact that he once again wasn’t selected as an All-Star as motivation, Lillard has been filling it up since the mid-season hiatus, putting up 29.8 points per game in that timespan coming into Sunday’s matchup against the Heat. Only Russell Westbrook, at 34.5 points per game, has been scoring more than Lillard since All-Star Weekend.
On Sunday, Lillard turned things up a notch, pouring in a season-high 49 points and tying a career-high with nine 3-pointers as the Blazers secured an important 115-104 win over the Heat. It was a brilliantly efficient performance from Lillard, who went 14-of-21 from the field, including 9-of-12 from downtown, becoming the first Trail Blazer to ever knock down 1,000 career 3-pointers, and the first player to put up 49 points on 21 or less shots since Amar’e Stoudemire nearly 10 years ago.
The big performance from Lillard came at a crucial time for the Blazers, who are trying to claw their way back into the playoff picture. After Sunday’s win, the team’s third in a row, Portland is now just one game behind Denver for the eighth seed in the West.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Donovan committed to Thunder
The former University of Florida coach is not interested in returning to the college level
-
Hawks' Millsap, Bazemore to miss time
The Hawks' hopes of catching the Raptors may be slipping away
-
Lakers, Bucks players fined for "fight"
The league comes down with fines for the three players' roles in Friday night's skirmish
-
Saric puts on a show in Sixers' win
The Rookie of the Year frontrunner had it all going on Sunday afternoon
-
Jordan's first comeback was 22 years ago
After a stint playing baseball, Michael Jordan returned to the Bulls during the 1994-95 se...
-
Grizzlies' Parsons out for the season
The Memphis small forward is done for the season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre