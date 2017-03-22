WATCH: DeMar DeRozan drops 42 to help Raptors end 12-game losing streak to Bulls

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, the Toronto Raptors had lost 12 games in a row to the Chicago Bulls. And going into the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bulls were easily going to make it a lucky 13. The Bulls were up 15 entering the final 12 minutes, but the Raptors forced overtime thanks to three 3-pointes from P.J. Tucker and some clutch buckets from DeMar DeRozan. The extra frame went the home team’s way, and the Raptors escaped with a 122-120 victory to end their lengthy losing streak to the Bulls.

As has often been the case this year, DeRozan played the hero. First, he saved Serge Ibaka from further involvement in his brawl with Robin Lopez , tackling his larger teammate to the ground to get him out of the scrum. And then in terms of actual basketball, he was fantastic, finishing with 42 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

It was his fifth 40-point outing of the season, and on the night DeRozan scored or assisted on 63 of the Raptors’ 122 points (51.6 percent). As mentioned before, he had two big baskets down the stretch in regulation, and also scored five of the Raptors’ nine points in overtime.

Derozan - 42 PTS, 8 ASTS, 7 REBS

Butler - 37 PTS, 10 REBS, 6 ASTS



Two of the game's most premier players put on an absolute SHOW in TOR! pic.twitter.com/2trcFHFJGN — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2017

The win was Toronto’s third in a row, and they’re now just a half-game behind Washington for third in the East. It also extends Toronto’s lead over Atlanta for fourth place to 4 1/2 games, giving the Raptors a big edge in the race for homecourt advantage in the first round.