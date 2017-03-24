WATCH: DeMar DeRozan gets 40 for the second straight game

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

DeMar DeRozan has been terrific all season, but since Kyle Lowry went down with a wrist injury, DeRozan has had to shoulder most of the scoring load for Toronto. The last two games, that’s proven to be no problem at all.

Tuesday night, DeRozan dropped 42 points to lead the Raptors to an impressive comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls, and Thursday night he nearly matched that feat, scoring 40 as the Raptors battled back from a double-digit deficit to get the 101-84 victory over the Miami Heat.

It was a classic DeRozan performance. He went 14-for-25 from the field, scoring all of his baskets from inside the arc. Check out that old-school shot chart.

DeRozan’s shot chart vs. the Heat Stats.NBA.com

You just can’t stop DeRozan from getting to his favorite spots on the floor.

After the game, DeRozan and his good buddy Lowry continued their bromance, with Lowry stepping in to conduct the postgame interview for a few seconds.

These two are so great. Hopefully we’ll be able to see them together out on the court again soon.