WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins has his best game with Pelicans in win over Grizzlies
The Pels' big man had it all working Tuesday night
The DeMarcus Cousins era in New Orleans has come with plenty of speed bumps as the big man tries to get acclimated to playing with Anthony Davis and his other new teammates in a new city. Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, however, Cousins showed exactly why the Pelicans went and got him a few days before the trade deadline.
Boogie was dominant scoring the ball and on the glass, finishing with 41 points and 17 rebounds while also hitting a career-high five 3-pointers in the Pels’ 95-82 victory. Cousins became just the second player since 1983 to put up those kind of stats.
Always a force in the paint, there’s basically nothing the defense can do if Cousins is going to shoot 3s like he did Tuesday night. While he hasn’t been great from downtown with the Pelicans (29.4 percent), he was knocking down better than 35 percent of his attempts with the Kings earlier this year.
It’s unlikely Cousins ever becomes an elite or even very good shooter from deep, but he doesn’t have to be. If he can just be solid, hitting around that 35 percent number he shot in the first half of the season, it’s going to make it so much easier for him and Davis to play together.
