WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins jokes about '17 technicals worth' of competitiveness

The Pelicans center has jokes

DeMarcus Cousins met the media as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time on Wednesday, and he made a good impression. When a reporter asked how competitive he is, Cousins was ready with a joke.

“About 17 technicals worth,” he said. 

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry immediately interjected, saying that the two of them have “already talked about that” and “we don’t get suspended.” 

As you might have heard, Cousins leads the league with 17 technical fouls on the season. Reaching the 16-tech mark resulted in an automatic one-game suspension, and he will be suspended one game for every two technical fouls he receives after that. This can be a touchy subject for Cousins, who has vented numerous times because he thinks he has been unfairly targeted by referees, but he was clearly in a lighthearted mood at his press conference.

