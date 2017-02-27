WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins picks up 18th technical, triggers automatic suspension

DeMarcus Cousins might be getting suspended again. Less than 30 seconds into the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Cousins and Thunder center Steven Adams picked up a double-technical foul for a little incident after a whistle. When Adams tried to take the ball from Cousins’ hands, Cousins shoved his arm away. Since this is Cousins’ 18th technical of the season, it triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

Watch:

Cousins will be suspended for every second technical foul he receives from here on out this season. This one, however, could be rescinded because it was so minor. The Pelicans, who are still looking for their first win since acquiring Cousins, certainly hope that will be the case.