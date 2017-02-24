WATCH: Did Draymond Green kick Blake Griffin?

You have to give it to him. Draymond Green said after all the controversy about his various incidents of legs-gone-awry that he wouldn’t change his approach at all. And he hasn’t. Green has been involved with several incidents involving flailing feet this season, and on Thursday, added another to his highlight reel, this time nearly kicking Blake Griffin in the head.

I don't know if this actually hit Blake, but Draymond... pic.twitter.com/tAzxbMYLEu — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 24, 2017

Draymond, we've talked about this whole kicking thing. pic.twitter.com/91Wp52d8GV — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 24, 2017

Well, I’m sure tomorrow we’ll hear all about how it’s his natural motion and he was just “trying to make a play.” The question will be if the NBA sees differently. It’s not impossible for the league to look at this and decide to take punitive action, given how close this came to being legitimately dangerous had he actually kicked Griffin in the head.

Now, if you’re a Warriors fan, you believe that Green is being unfairly singled out. And to a degree, you’re right. James Harden accidentally kicked DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday night on a shot attempt. It happens constantly in the field of play. But that’s across hundreds of players and thousands of possessions. Not with the regularity and consistency that it happens with Green.

Either way, you have another entry in the “Draymond Green kicks people” file.