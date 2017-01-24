WATCH: Dion Waiters sinks Warriors in final second, says 'this is my city'

On Sunday night, after the Warriors beat the Magic earlier in the day and traveled to Miami, this happened:

I feel really bad for those commas A video posted by Spencer Hadelman (@sdhlifeandtimesvol1) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:28am PST

On Monday night, this happened:

Heat 105, Warriors 102, and Golden State has lost seven games this year. South Beach nightlife remains undefeated.

Waiters led all scorers with 33 points after that bucket, and Goran Dragic added 19 on just 5-of-14 shooting. The Warriors, stunningly, shot just 8 of 30 from 3-point range. Miami outscored the Warriors by 15 points from beyond the arc. Anytime that happens the odds of beating the Warriors go way, way up.

Golden State, for as well as they've played, are now just 2.5 games up on the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Their problems in clutch time continue as they lost a late possession out of bounds on a bad pass.

Waiters said: "This is my city" after making the shot. Waiters signed with the Heat last July.