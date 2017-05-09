WATCH: Doc Rivers crashes 2008 Celtics reunion in Kevin Garnett's Area 21

Kevin Garnett's Area 21 has been one of the best additions to sports TV this year, as his segments on Inside the NBA -- which usually feature him talking with other players, either current or former -- are always entertaining.

On Monday night, Garnett hosted a bit of a reunion for the 2008 Celtics, as Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen "Big Baby" Davis appeared on the show. (Ray Allen, who has been in a feud of sorts with his old teammates since leaving for Miami, was notably absent.)

As they started off one segment early in the night, Garnett brought up the origin of the team, and how they all came together, when ... BAH GAWD KING, THAT'S DOC RIVERS' MUSIC.

Their old coach crashed the party, calling in via video chat.

"How are y'all gonna have a reunion without me?" Rivers asked.

Probably the best part of the segment is when Perkins said "we couldn't find Scalabrine or Scot Pollard, man, so this is all we could bring to the table," continuing this group's insistence on pretending Ray Allen no longer exists.

"They might lead the league in player-coach square-ups," Pierce said about Rondo and Rivers, who notably butted heads during their time together.

One little side plot was Big Baby's discomfort during the segment, as he didn't say anything at all. He and Rivers aren't on the best of terms, as Davis said Rivers was "lucky as hell," earlier this year on a podcast with Chris Broussard.