WATCH: OKC's Domantas Sabonis isn't just Arvydas' son after this poster slam

Domantas Sabonis has been having a pretty solid rookie season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging six points and just under four rebounds a night. The first thing that comes to mind, however, when hearing his name, is not his play on the court, but the fact that he’s the son of the legendary Arvydas Sabonis.

Thursday night, however, the big man got his signature moment, as he put the Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon on an absolute poster on national TV. Early in the second quarter, just as TNT was coming back from a commercial break, Sabonis caught the pass on the baseline and immediately turned toward the rim. Even with Dedmon making his way over, Sabonis cocked the ball back with his left hand, and went right through the Spurs big man for an impressive slam.

Oh no you don't, Domas Sabonis!!! Thunder builds 12-point lead. #OKCvsSAS pic.twitter.com/XCoDWhyIky — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 10, 2017

Yeah, we’re going to need a replay of that one.

domantas sabonis is putting people on posters 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/wkFChOuKeV — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 10, 2017

Now that is how you make a name for yourself. His dad will always be a part of the discussion about Domantas, but now he has his own signature moment for people to talk about as well.