WATCH: OKC's Domantas Sabonis isn't just Arvydas' son after this poster slam
The Thunder rookie throws down a powerful jam
Domantas Sabonis has been having a pretty solid rookie season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging six points and just under four rebounds a night. The first thing that comes to mind, however, when hearing his name, is not his play on the court, but the fact that he’s the son of the legendary Arvydas Sabonis.
Thursday night, however, the big man got his signature moment, as he put the Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon on an absolute poster on national TV. Early in the second quarter, just as TNT was coming back from a commercial break, Sabonis caught the pass on the baseline and immediately turned toward the rim. Even with Dedmon making his way over, Sabonis cocked the ball back with his left hand, and went right through the Spurs big man for an impressive slam.
Yeah, we’re going to need a replay of that one.
Now that is how you make a name for yourself. His dad will always be a part of the discussion about Domantas, but now he has his own signature moment for people to talk about as well.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Russ plus Wilt equals fun
Russell Westbrook tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in one season with...
-
Takeaways: Pistons survive LeBron, Cavs
Detroit withstands a big LeBron performance to get a key win
-
J.R. Smith being J.R. with first basket
This is classic J.R. Smith
-
LeBron slamming and jamming in Detroit
Why would The King ever do the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest when he can show out when it really...
-
Rookie rankings: Suns' Ulis emerges
The diminutive guard had the best week of his professional career
-
J.R. Smith to return Thursday for Cavs
J.R. has not played since Dec. 20 because of a broken thumb
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre