WATCH: Dominique Wilkins and 2 Chainz have a 3-point shootout in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks had an off-day on Tuesday, but color commentator and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins did not. Wilkins, 56, had to go to Philips Arena for a 3-point shootout with rapper 2 Chainz.

There are two types of people in this world: people who want to see The Human Highlight Film and 2 Chainz compete in a 3-point shootout, and people who do not. If you are in the former category, here you go:

A few thoughts: