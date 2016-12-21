WATCH: Dominique Wilkins and 2 Chainz have a 3-point shootout in Atlanta
Nothing weird about this at all
The Atlanta Hawks had an off-day on Tuesday, but color commentator and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins did not. Wilkins, 56, had to go to Philips Arena for a 3-point shootout with rapper 2 Chainz.
There are two types of people in this world: people who want to see The Human Highlight Film and 2 Chainz compete in a 3-point shootout, and people who do not. If you are in the former category, here you go:
A few thoughts:
- Love the idea, but the execution could have been a bit better. Why not have five racks? Why not have a running clock? Since they agreed to do this, let's do it right.
- This would be more accurately described as two 3-point shootouts, not one.
- 2 Chainz was full of excuses, blaming Wilkins' warmup time, the length of the NBA 3-point line and even Russia. He even demanded a rematch, right after having two chances to beat Wilkins. Hmm.
- If they do have a rematch, it should be at halftime of a Hawks home game, and it should have stakes.
