WATCH: Draymond Green goes for joyride after commandeering golf cart at parade
Green stole the cart from the Warriors' social and digital media staff
As everyone expected, Draymond Green has been absolutely on one during the Warriors' championship parade and celebration Thursday in Oakland, causing a stir both IRL and URL with his antics. He wore a shirt taunting the Cavaliers, called out LeBron James on Instagram, called out LeBron again during his victory speech, and dropped an F-bomb when praising Warriors GM Bob Myers.
That wasn't all, however, as he also took off on a joyride after stealing the Warriors' social and digital media team's golf cart.
WHEELIE TIME.
First of all, Draymond looks extremely cool in that picture, and also, I need to know how he was able to pop a wheelie in a golf cart.
If it was just a case of too many people riding on the back, I'm going to be extremely disappointed. I really hope he just has some sick golf cart driving skills.
