WATCH: Draymond Green puts Paul Pierce in his place; 'They don't love you like Kobe'

Draymond Green will disrespect anyone. Your mother, Michael Jordan, Goliath, anyone. There is no one exempt from this trash talk, and that includes the Truth. The Golden State Warriors forward ran down Paul Pierce something fierce during Thursday night’s contest vs. the Clippers, and Sports Illustrated snagged it:

Draymond just straight-up trashed Paul Pierce. "You can't get no farewell tour, they don't love you like that...You thought you was Kobe?" pic.twitter.com/SC0A0vxLTo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 24, 2017

“They don’t love you like that. ... You though you was Kobe?”

That is just vicious. That’s a future Hall of Famer that he just tore to the ground there. When they put Pierce’s bust in the Hall, they’re going to need to have a little audio box of Green saying that over and over again. Green might be the best trash talk artist in the NBA, and one of the best of all time. Pierce used to be a member of that club, until Green dissed him into outer space.