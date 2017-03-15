WATCH: Draymond Green's clutch block highlights brilliant performance vs. Sixers

The Golden State Warriors have, at least for now, regained control of the top spot in the Western Conference. But just barely. The Philadelphia 76ers came into Oracle and gave the Warriors everything they could handle Tuesday night, but the Warriors battled their way back from a double-digit deficit, and escaped with a 106-104 victory.

Leading the Warriors’ comeback was Draymond Green, who once again proved how valuable he is to this squad. He finished the game with an incredible line of 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, and four steals, and made big plays on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps his most impressive, and important play came with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors trying to preserve a 106-103 lead. As T.J. McConnell drove to the basket, Draymond stuck right with the point guard, then elevated to emphatically swat away his layup attempt.

One of the biggest plays of the night for the @warriors. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/yWqxZIu0HC — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2017

Draymond’s versatility is mentioned constantly, and this play is a perfect encapsulation of his abilities on the defensive end. In one play, he showed both his agility to stay with smaller guards, and his ability to defend the rim.