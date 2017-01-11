WATCH: Dwight Howard just jokingly dabbed on ex-teammate Jeremy Lin

Unfortunately for Jeremy Lin, Dwight Howard was up to his usual clownish ways against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Attempting to dap up his former Rockets teammate, Lin assumed that Howard would be receptive. Instead, Howard pulled a fast one by dabbing on Lin, leaving the injured Nets guard hanging. The Hawks big man then maliciously laughed it off as the Brooklyn crowd loudly booed him:

The looks of disgust from the Nets' bench may be as entertaining as Howard's dab, which while ridiculous, is pretty funny.