WATCH: Dwight Howard just jokingly dabbed on ex-teammate Jeremy Lin

All Lin wanted was a handshake

Unfortunately for Jeremy Lin, Dwight Howard was up to his usual clownish ways against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Attempting to dap up his former Rockets teammate, Lin assumed that Howard would be receptive. Instead, Howard pulled a fast one by dabbing on Lin, leaving the injured Nets guard hanging. The Hawks big man then maliciously laughed it off as the Brooklyn crowd loudly booed him:

The looks of disgust from the Nets' bench may be as entertaining as Howard's dab, which while ridiculous, is pretty funny.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

