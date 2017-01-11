WATCH: Dwight Howard just jokingly dabbed on ex-teammate Jeremy Lin
All Lin wanted was a handshake
Unfortunately for Jeremy Lin, Dwight Howard was up to his usual clownish ways against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
Attempting to dap up his former Rockets teammate, Lin assumed that Howard would be receptive. Instead, Howard pulled a fast one by dabbing on Lin, leaving the injured Nets guard hanging. The Hawks big man then maliciously laughed it off as the Brooklyn crowd loudly booed him:
The looks of disgust from the Nets' bench may be as entertaining as Howard's dab, which while ridiculous, is pretty funny.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Cousins will drop album if voted for ASG
Cousins says he isn't joking this time
-
Hinkie wants Embiid in All-Star Game
Hinkie shows some love for the player he drafted in 2014 with the No. 1 overall pick
-
LeBron's advice to Korver: Always shoot
LeBron told the recently added sharpshooter he has the green light every time he gets the...
-
Clippers hire Garnett as consultant
The Clippers have hired Kevin Garnett as a consultant
-
What Russ told KD in last summer meeting
Westbrook tried to get Durant to stay in OKC anyway he could
-
Simmons era in Philadelphia almost here
No. 1 overall pick resumes drills as the Sixers' stockpile of talent will finally be fully...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre