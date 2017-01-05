WATCH: Dwight Howard mockingly joins the Magic fans booing him

Although it has been close to five years since Dwight Howard's departure from Orlando, Magic fans still are bitter out how the now Hawks center left. So whenever Howard plays in Orlando, fans loudly boo him.

Howard has to be used to the naysayers by now but on Wednesday, he actually addressed the heckles by joining in with the chorus of boos:

While it is amusing that Howard booed himself, the best part may be when he looks over at Bismack Biyombo for validation and receives absolutely nothing in return. Even while making fun of himself, Howard can't get others to laugh.