WATCH: Eager to get in game, Nets reserve Quincy Acy faked out by head coach

Without a contract entering this season, Quincy Acy worked hard in the D-League to get back to the Association. Eventually, his effort paid off, as the Brooklyn Nets signed him to a multi-year contract at the end of January. Being out of the league for a while, Acy is now eager to get into the game at any opportunity; Thursday night, however, he was a bit too eager.

As Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson made his way over towards him, Acy immediately jumped up, expecting his coach was going to tell him to go check in. Atkinson though, as it turned out, was only interested in getting a nice cool drink of water.

Quincy Acy thought he was being called into play 😩#StayReady pic.twitter.com/uy8xazWtOA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 17, 2017

Aw, man, poor Quincy.

Worst of all, it doesn’t even appear that Atkinson knew there was any confusion, as he simply got his water then turned and made his way back to the other end of the bench.

The good news is Acy didn’t have too wait too long until Atkinson actually did call him into the game. Heading into the fourth quarter of the Nets’ matchup against the Knicks, Acy had already played 17 minutes.