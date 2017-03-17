WATCH: Eager to get in game, Nets reserve Quincy Acy faked out by head coach
Poor Quincy Acy. He just wanted to see some action
Without a contract entering this season, Quincy Acy worked hard in the D-League to get back to the Association. Eventually, his effort paid off, as the Brooklyn Nets signed him to a multi-year contract at the end of January. Being out of the league for a while, Acy is now eager to get into the game at any opportunity; Thursday night, however, he was a bit too eager.
As Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson made his way over towards him, Acy immediately jumped up, expecting his coach was going to tell him to go check in. Atkinson though, as it turned out, was only interested in getting a nice cool drink of water.
Aw, man, poor Quincy.
Worst of all, it doesn’t even appear that Atkinson knew there was any confusion, as he simply got his water then turned and made his way back to the other end of the bench.
The good news is Acy didn’t have too wait too long until Atkinson actually did call him into the game. Heading into the fourth quarter of the Nets’ matchup against the Knicks, Acy had already played 17 minutes.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Curry, Thompson put on a show
Splash Brothers were having fun at home against Orlando
-
O'Quinn not pleased after Knicks loss
Seems like an interesting thing to say about a team that just beat you for the second straight...
-
Cavs make history with 3-point shooting
The Cavaliers just keep on knocking down shots from downtown
-
Waiters delivers another memorable quote
Just Dion being Dion.
-
Westbrook with the pass of the year?
How on earth?
-
Celtics prioritize health, rest Thomas
The Celtics are playing it safe with Thomas' bruised knee
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre