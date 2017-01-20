WATCH: Emmanuel Mudiay trolls Gregg Popovich following ejection

Gregg Popovich decided that he had other things to do than watch the finish of Spurs-Nuggets on Thursday. Popovich became agitated at a call. Then he became angry.

And then he decided he'd had enough. He very clearly decided to purposefully get thrown out. And on his way out, Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay gave a little helpful demonstration of what was happening, and where Popovich was headed.

That may be the best on-court maneuver Mudiay has made all year.

The Spurs won 118-104, because they're the Spurs, and wherever Pop headed after he followed Mudiay's helpful directions, he probably enjoyed the ending with a glass of wine.