WATCH: Emmanuel Mudiay trolls Gregg Popovich following ejection

Young Nuggets guard helpfully illustrates where Popovich is headed after second tech

Gregg Popovich decided that he had other things to do than watch the finish of Spurs-Nuggets on Thursday. Popovich became agitated at a call. Then he became angry.

And then he decided he'd had enough. He very clearly decided to purposefully get thrown out. And on his way out, Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay gave a little helpful demonstration of what was happening, and where Popovich was headed.

That may be the best on-court maneuver Mudiay has made all year.

The Spurs won 118-104, because they're the Spurs, and wherever Pop headed after he followed Mudiay's helpful directions, he probably enjoyed the ending with a glass of wine.

