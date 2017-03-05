WATCH: Even in a shooting slump, Warriors' Stephen Curry is making 3-point history

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered another miserable first half against the Knicks from deep, shooting 2-of-8 from 3-point range, but wound up getting hot in the second half, hitting 3-of-4 from deep to start the second half. On top of that, Curry passed Chauncey Billups to reach the top-10 all-time list in made 3-pointers.

With this 3, Steph Curry passes Chauncey Billups for 10th on the all-time three pointers made list! pic.twitter.com/43jaXTqVMQ — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2017

Curry is now chasing Joe Johnson (1,903 made 3s, still active) and Jason Kidd (1,988). He’s on pace for another 60-plus 3-pointers this season, so it’s unlikely he’ll pass either this season. But next year, Curry could climb as high as fifth, with more than 2,100 made 3-pointers.

Curry, of course, is the first to hit this many in his first eight seasons. We all know that barring major injury, Curry is not just going to reach the No. 1 mark, but obliterate it. He will likely wind up with a lead that matches the dominant gap John Stockton holds over others for assists. He’ll have a record lead that will be nearly insurmountable for all others that come after him. And that’s how it should be.

After all, he is the greatest shooter of all time.