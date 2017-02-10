WATCH: Fans chant 'Charles Oakley' and 'Free Oakley' at Rangers game

Oakley is a legend at Madison Square Garden

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley is beloved at Madison Square Garden. After he was booted from the arena and arrested on Wednesday, there was an immediate outpouring of support not only from current and former NBA players, but from New York fans. Knicks owner James Dolan, meanwhile, has received relatively little public backing.

In news that is surely to drive Dolan bananas, there were multiple chants in support of Oakley at MSG on Thursday ... at a New York Rangers game.

First, the simple "CHA-ARLES OAK-LEY!"

Then, the classic "FREE-EEE OAK-LEY!"

It's amazing that this happened at a hockey game. You have to imagine there will be more of this when the Knicks host the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

