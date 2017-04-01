WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo pranks Bucks fans for April Fools' Day

Most April Fools’ Day pranks are actually bad, but Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a good one this year, once again proving he is one of the world’s greatest humans. Fans love Giannis for his exploits on the court, but also for his fun-loving demeanor off it, which he shows in this video.

At a local bus stop in Milwaukee, what initially just looked like a normal ad was actually a screen capable of making video calls, which some lucky Bucks fans found out. As the people waited for the bus, they were suddenly surprised by some air horns and their local star.

Most of the fans couldn’t believe it, with one man even touching all parts of the screen to try and figure out how it was possible, to which Giannis jokingly replied, “why are you touching my face, man?” Giannis was a natural as he interacted with the fans, giving them a moment they’ll likely never forget.

The best moment comes at the end when Giannis gets a surprise himself. As the budding superstar sat at the bus stop, he gets an unexpected call from his childhood idol, Allen Iverson.

“You guys just see that?” Giannis asked no one in particular. “Allen Iverson just called.”