WATCH: Grizzlies coach David Fizdale is just about fed up with the lineup criticism

Behind Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Memphis Grizzlies have put together yet another solid season, and at 36-28 they look to be headed to their seventh straight postseason appearance. Once again, however, they’re stuck in the second tier of the Western Conference where they’ll make life difficult for whomever they face, but aren’t likely to make it past the second round.

Partly due to that fact, and partly due to injuries forcing his hand, coach David Fizdale has been experimenting with many different lineups in order to find the one he thinks gives the Grizzlies the best chance at success. He isn’t content with having limited success and being a difficult matchup come playoff time.

For those of you questioning David Fizdale's line-up changes this late in the season--the Grizz coach pulls no punches with his response. pic.twitter.com/4TfTSLrwhj — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) March 8, 2017

“What am I supposed to do?” Fizdale asked rhetorically when talking to reporters Wednesday. “Settle for mediocrity and stay in the .500 mode and not do anything, and just be okay with that?”

Fizdale certainly isn’t okay with that, and he made it quite clear, defending his lineup changes as an attempt to give the team the best chance at winning a title.

“I’ll continue to shuffle until I find something that works best to give us the best chance to hold the trophy. And if people don’t like it, they can kiss my a--.”

Hey, it’s hard to argue with that.