WATCH: Grizzlies coach David Fizdale is just about fed up with the lineup criticism
Fizdale has sharp words for critics
Behind Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Memphis Grizzlies have put together yet another solid season, and at 36-28 they look to be headed to their seventh straight postseason appearance. Once again, however, they’re stuck in the second tier of the Western Conference where they’ll make life difficult for whomever they face, but aren’t likely to make it past the second round.
Partly due to that fact, and partly due to injuries forcing his hand, coach David Fizdale has been experimenting with many different lineups in order to find the one he thinks gives the Grizzlies the best chance at success. He isn’t content with having limited success and being a difficult matchup come playoff time.
“What am I supposed to do?” Fizdale asked rhetorically when talking to reporters Wednesday. “Settle for mediocrity and stay in the .500 mode and not do anything, and just be okay with that?”
Fizdale certainly isn’t okay with that, and he made it quite clear, defending his lineup changes as an attempt to give the team the best chance at winning a title.
“I’ll continue to shuffle until I find something that works best to give us the best chance to hold the trophy. And if people don’t like it, they can kiss my a--.”
Hey, it’s hard to argue with that.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Dr. Buss wanted Magic running Lakers
The drama continues in Los Angeles
-
Stop asking Steph Curry about LaVar Ball
The Warriors star doesn't want to get involved in this debate
-
AD pleased with bobblehead's resemblence
AD is nodding his head up and down after seeing his latest bobblehead
-
Bogut out for year, Smith to return soon
Some bad news, some good news for Cleveland
-
How to fix the Knicks in seven steps
This Knicks season is a failure, but they need to stay patient
-
Cuban hopes Lakers 'fail horrifically'
The Mavericks owner doesn't mince words
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre