WATCH: Hakeem Olajuwon can 'see himself' in Sixers rookie star Joel Embiid
The Dream has high praise for The Process
With his masterful footwork and skills in the low post, Sixers rookie Joel Embiid has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. And while it may be too early in his career to compare Embiid to Olajuwon, it is a comparison that The Dream himself sees.
In a short NBA video segment for National Mentoring Month, Olajuwon praised Embiid's game and says that he sees himself in the Sixers rookie star.
It's National Mentoring month and @Sixers rookie stud @JoelEmbiid gets some sage advice from Hall of Famer Hakeem @DR34M Olajuwon! pic.twitter.com/1QrGYdKYQi— NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2017
As the video shows, Oljauwon is one of Embiid's idols so the Rockets great delivering such lofty praise must mean the world to the Sixers rookie. And with Embiid leading the Sixers to their best season in a long time, perhaps one day he could lead Philadelphia to a championship much like Olajuwon did in Houston.
