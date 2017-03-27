WATCH: Hawks fan soars for incredible trampoline dunk, hits wild celebration

Throughout the years, the trampoline dunk has become a staple of NBA in-game entertainment. Nearly every team has a crew that throws down some incredible aerial slams, with some mascots even joining in. The other week, the Bucks even made history with the first trampoline dunk from an inflatable mascot.

But Sunday, the Hawks might have topped that feat, as they brought out a fan to join in on the fun. And he put on quite a show.

Wearing jeans, and putting down a few unsteady dribbles, he didn’t get off to a great start, but as he hurtled down the floor, he gained plenty of confidence. Then, he flew.

This fan's EPIC trampoline dunk may have been outdone by the celebration that followed 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/CPcqAeLgHV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2017

Launching himself about a dozen feet in the air, the fan turned his back to the basket for the thunderous reverse jam. Which would have been quite impressive on its own, but then he hit one of the best celebrations the league has seen all season. Running into a somersault, he then bounced around the ground on his butt, spun around on his back in a break-dance move, and finished it off with a nip-up that might have been his most athletic feat.

Get this man an award for fan of the year.