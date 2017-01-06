WATCH: Here's craziest clutch shot you'll see this year (that didn't count)

Marco Belinelli is fearless, and if you didn't know that, all you need to do is watch the last 0.5 seconds of the Detroit Pistons' 115-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

When Pistons forward Marcus Morris turned his back to Belinelli, the Hornets guard threw the inbounds pass off Morris' rear end, grabbed the ball and launched a 3-pointer. Morris managed to contest the shot, but it went in off the glass. Alas, it was ruled to be too late.

Watch:

We chose to use that Vine, via ESPN, because it's worth watching on a loop. It's hard to believe someone would try that in a crucial moment of a professional game, and it's even harder to believe that it almost worked. Belinelli won't go home a winner, but he should be seen as a hero.