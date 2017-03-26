WATCH: Cauley-Stein sinks winner as Kings cap shocking comeback over Clippers
Sacramento scores in the final seconds to stage a miraculous comeback at the Staples Center
After a big win Saturday over the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Clippers looked to be cruising to another victory Sunday afternoon against the Sacramento Kings. And then, well, then they collapsed.
Up 76-65, the Clips extended their lead to 18 points with just under eight minutes to go, as Jamal Crawford put them up 89-71. The lead remained the same with just 5:16 to play, as Paul Pierce put L.A. up 94-76. From that point on, the Clippers made just three free throws, as the Kings went on a 22-3 run to close the game, and get the win.
Buddy Hield had his biggest moment as a King, knocking down a 3, then stealing the inbounds pass and hitting another 3 to cut the deficit from nine to three in the span of a few seconds.
In the closing seconds, another member of the Kings’ youth movement, Willie Cauley-Stein, secured an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in to give the Kings the lead, 98-97.
When Chris Paul’s jumper clanged off the rim at the buzzer, the Kings were victorious with one of the most shocking victories of the season. The loss dropped the Clippers to 44-31, and put them a full game back of the Jazz for the fourth spot in the West.
