WATCH: In storybook fashion, Paul Pierce drains a 3 to cap off final game in Boston

The former C's star gives the Boston faithful something to remember

Paul Pierce wasn't going to go scoreless in a game in Boston.

Playing in his final game ever at the TD Garden, Pierce drilled a storybook 3 -- his only points in the game -- with seconds left in Boston's 107-102 victory over the Clippers. And although Pierce is now playing for the Clippers, the Celtics faithful erupted in sheer jubilation and gave the franchise great yet another standing ovation.

Pierce started the game but played just under five minutes until the fourth quarter. Wanting to give Pierce a proper sendoff and at the urging of the crowd in Boston, Clippers coach Doc Rivers put him back in with less than 20 seconds left in the game, which set up this moment for the future Hall of Famer:

Pierce will retire at the end of the season and plans to be retired as a Celtic. And while his final moment in Boston wasn't in Celtics green, it's a memory that he and fans in Boston will truly never forget.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories