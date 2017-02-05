WATCH: In storybook fashion, Paul Pierce drains a 3 to cap off final game in Boston

Paul Pierce wasn't going to go scoreless in a game in Boston.

Playing in his final game ever at the TD Garden, Pierce drilled a storybook 3 -- his only points in the game -- with seconds left in Boston's 107-102 victory over the Clippers. And although Pierce is now playing for the Clippers, the Celtics faithful erupted in sheer jubilation and gave the franchise great yet another standing ovation.

Pierce started the game but played just under five minutes until the fourth quarter. Wanting to give Pierce a proper sendoff and at the urging of the crowd in Boston, Clippers coach Doc Rivers put him back in with less than 20 seconds left in the game, which set up this moment for the future Hall of Famer:

Doc Rivers on why he put Paul Pierce back into the game: "Because the fans made me. I mean, I'm no dummy." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2017

Doc Rivers on Paul Pierce hitting his final shot at TD Garden: "For Paul, that was perfect. That was perfect." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2017

Pierce will retire at the end of the season and plans to be retired as a Celtic. And while his final moment in Boston wasn't in Celtics green, it's a memory that he and fans in Boston will truly never forget.