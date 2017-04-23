WATCH: Injured Kevin Durant loses his mind during Warriors' incredible scoring run

The Portland Trail Blazers must have been feeling pretty good. Their scoring duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum was having a great game -- even outplaying Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Most importantly for the Blazers, they had the lead, and a pretty big one at that.

But then the Warriors showed us why they're the Warriors.

Led by Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and playoff darling JaVale McGee, the Warriors erased a 16-point deficit in four minutes during the third quarter, and eventually took the lead with a 19-1 run. It was a barrage of 3-pointers and dunks from the defending Western Conference champs.

Here comes Golden State!@warriors erase a 13-point deficit at the half with a 💪 3Q! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dTFdhpqAXo — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2017

Noticeably absent was Kevin Durant, who missed his second straight game due to an injured calf. But that didn't stop the former NBA MVP from losing his mind (just like the rest of us) in the middle of the Warriors' run.

"It's like a freight train coming at us," Portland coach Terry Stotts said after the third quarter. "They got some stops, they got out in transition. That's what they do in the third quarter."

The Blazers still led by one heading into the fourth quarter, but the momentum had clearly shifted in the blink of an eye.