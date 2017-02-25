WATCH: Isaiah Thomas is 5-foot-9, but he can still throw down a sick windmill dunk
The diminutive Celtics star showed off his hops on Instagram
There’s just something about tiny guys dunking that puts a smile on your face.
Isaiah Thomas is the breakout star of this NBA season, averaging nearly 30 points per game and leading the league in crunch time scoring for the Celtics, who are just four games behind the Cavs for the top spot in the East.
But all that is secondary right now because the 5-foot-9 (on a good day) Thomas just showed off some insane hops on Instagram.
Did we know Thomas was ridiculously athletic? Of course. Did we know that he could throw down a windmill off the bounce? Can’t say I saw that one coming.
There’s no confirmation that his rim is actually 10-feet high, but we’ll just have to take his word for it. Maybe Thomas wanted to show people that his feeble dunk attempt in Sunday’s All-Star game was just an anomaly, and the 28-year-old can still get his Spud Webb on.
Which begs the question: why wasn’t Isaiah Thomas in the dunk contest? Everybody loves a short dunker, as we’ve seen with Webb and Nate Robinson. Maybe Thomas would have made this year’s
missed dunk contest a little more watchable.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Welcome to the Paul George drama
The Pacers didn't deal him on Thursday, but that doesn't mean this story is over
-
Deron Williams reportedly headed to Cavs
The champs get even better with the addition of a veteran guard who can shoot
-
Isaiah insults Carroll after hard foul
The little guy has a big gripe
-
Casspi's bad turn of luck
Injured wing still gets paid, but his season becomes the victim of the DeMarcus Cousins tr...
-
Shaq has a response for Kevin Durant
Shaq says he understands Durant's motive but wants him to mind his own business
-
Warriors want Shaq to stop McGee hate
The Warriors are apparently concerned with how 'Shaqtin' a Fool' is impacting McGee's repu...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre