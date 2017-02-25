WATCH: Isaiah Thomas is 5-foot-9, but he can still throw down a sick windmill dunk

There’s just something about tiny guys dunking that puts a smile on your face.

Isaiah Thomas is the breakout star of this NBA season, averaging nearly 30 points per game and leading the league in crunch time scoring for the Celtics, who are just four games behind the Cavs for the top spot in the East.

But all that is secondary right now because the 5-foot-9 (on a good day) Thomas just showed off some insane hops on Instagram.

Did we know Thomas was ridiculously athletic? Of course. Did we know that he could throw down a windmill off the bounce? Can’t say I saw that one coming.

There’s no confirmation that his rim is actually 10-feet high, but we’ll just have to take his word for it. Maybe Thomas wanted to show people that his feeble dunk attempt in Sunday’s All-Star game was just an anomaly, and the 28-year-old can still get his Spud Webb on.