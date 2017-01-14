WATCH: Isaiah Thomas remains king of the clutch, makes winner against Hawks

Celtics guard is on fire in the fourth quarter at Atlanta

The Boston Celtics almost blew a 20-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but Isaiah Thomas wouldn't let that happen. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Thomas played hero yet again, making a jumper off the dribble over the outstretched hands of Kent Bazemore to secure a 103-101 victory.


Bazemore's wingspan is about 7 feet, and Thomas is 5-9, but the Celtics guard always knows how to get his shot off and rarely misses in important moments like this.

Watch:

That jumper accounted for two of Thomas' 13 points in the final frame. He leads all NBA players in fourth-quarter scoring, which is just one of the many arguments you can make for him potentially starting in the All-Star Game.

Thomas finished with 28 points on 9-for-21 shooting, plus nine assists and four rebounds. This is a routine stat line for him now, and these fourth-quarter explosions suddenly seem normal, too.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories