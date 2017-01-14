WATCH: Isaiah Thomas remains king of the clutch, makes winner against Hawks
Celtics guard is on fire in the fourth quarter at Atlanta
The Boston Celtics almost blew a 20-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but Isaiah Thomas wouldn't let that happen. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Thomas played hero yet again, making a jumper off the dribble over the outstretched hands of Kent Bazemore to secure a 103-101 victory.
Bazemore's wingspan is about 7 feet, and Thomas is 5-9, but the Celtics guard always knows how to get his shot off and rarely misses in important moments like this.
Watch:
That jumper accounted for two of Thomas' 13 points in the final frame. He leads all NBA players in fourth-quarter scoring, which is just one of the many arguments you can make for him potentially starting in the All-Star Game.
Thomas finished with 28 points on 9-for-21 shooting, plus nine assists and four rebounds. This is a routine stat line for him now, and these fourth-quarter explosions suddenly seem normal, too.
