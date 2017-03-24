WATCH: J.J. Barea ejected after tossing Blake Griffin to the ground

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

The Los Angeles Clippers, and Blake Griffin in particular, have found themselves in a good number of scraps over the years, and Thursday night in Dallas the Clippers forward found himself in the midst of another on-court altercation.

Except this wasn’t so much a scrap, as J.J. Barea simply tossed Griffin to the ground. (Yes, J.J. Barea, the Dallas Mavericks point guard who is listed at 6 feet tall.)

Barea took offense to Griffin bumping into him as he made his way up the floor, and when Griffin attempted to set a screen a few moments later, Barea responded by getting his forearm up around Griffin’s neck and shoving him backward.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #LACatDAL. Ruling: Flagrant 2 on Barea. RULE: https://t.co/qCNcTsBsqq pic.twitter.com/SY1DdKCneO — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 24, 2017

Understandably, Barea was hit with a flagrant 2 and ejected because you aren’t allowed to push people to the ground for no reason during basketball games.

Griffin was not fond of Barea’s shove, but the Mavericks fans, on the other hand, were quite receptive, giving Barea a standing ovation as he made his way to the locker room.

Standing ovation for JJ Barea as he's ejected and heading back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/bV80I78JHH — Nick Angstadt (@NickAngstadt) March 24, 2017

Barea finished with 5 points and 3 assists in 12 minutes, as the Mavericks held on for a 97-95 victory over the Clips.