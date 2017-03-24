WATCH: J.J. Barea ejected after tossing Blake Griffin to the ground
This was unnecessary, but in the end didn't hurt the Mavs
The Los Angeles Clippers, and Blake Griffin in particular, have found themselves in a good number of scraps over the years, and Thursday night in Dallas the Clippers forward found himself in the midst of another on-court altercation.
Except this wasn’t so much a scrap, as J.J. Barea simply tossed Griffin to the ground. (Yes, J.J. Barea, the Dallas Mavericks point guard who is listed at 6 feet tall.)
Barea took offense to Griffin bumping into him as he made his way up the floor, and when Griffin attempted to set a screen a few moments later, Barea responded by getting his forearm up around Griffin’s neck and shoving him backward.
Understandably, Barea was hit with a flagrant 2 and ejected because you aren’t allowed to push people to the ground for no reason during basketball games.
Griffin was not fond of Barea’s shove, but the Mavericks fans, on the other hand, were quite receptive, giving Barea a standing ovation as he made his way to the locker room.
Barea finished with 5 points and 3 assists in 12 minutes, as the Mavericks held on for a 97-95 victory over the Clips.
