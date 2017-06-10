WATCH: J.R. Smith drains a 3-pointer from way downtown in Game 4 of NBA Finals

J.R. Smith has taken his share of ridiculous shots throughout his career, and he's made more than a few. Not many will top the one he made during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

A few minutes into the second quarter, LeBron James drove with the shot clock winding down, but was too far underneath the basket to get a shot off, so he kicked the ball out to Smith. The only thing, was that Smith was way out near halfcourt, and he only had time to catch and shoot before the shot clock expired.

So that's just what he did, and wouldn't you know it... SWISH.

Anyone but Smith and it's a brick, maybe even an air ball. But you just had a feeling it was going in. And it did.

J.R. from WAY downtown

Look how far back that is. Smith and the basket barely fit the frame, yet he is still going up with his regular form despite being nearly 40 feet from the basket.