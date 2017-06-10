WATCH: J.R. Smith drains a 3-pointer from way downtown in Game 4 of NBA Finals
Mercurial Cavs swingman shows his range from way beyond the arc as the shot clock winds down
J.R. Smith has taken his share of ridiculous shots throughout his career, and he's made more than a few. Not many will top the one he made during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
A few minutes into the second quarter, LeBron James drove with the shot clock winding down, but was too far underneath the basket to get a shot off, so he kicked the ball out to Smith. The only thing, was that Smith was way out near halfcourt, and he only had time to catch and shoot before the shot clock expired.
So that's just what he did, and wouldn't you know it... SWISH.
Anyone but Smith and it's a brick, maybe even an air ball. But you just had a feeling it was going in. And it did.
Look how far back that is. Smith and the basket barely fit the frame, yet he is still going up with his regular form despite being nearly 40 feet from the basket.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Markkanen to Portland
The Pacers wind up with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a mock draft which includes some possible...
-
Bucks to play game in MECCA next season
The Bucks played in the MECCA when they won the title in 1971
-
MJ's shoes sell for $190K
Shoes were autographed by Jordan; sale price eclipses record set by another pair of his ki...
-
Report: No extra discipline for Game 5
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game...
-
LeBron, Durant, and Nike dominate shoes
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the top active players, but Michael Jordan is still No....
-
Silver makes rest guidelines for NBA
Adam Silver realizes rest is a part of the NBA but he wants to work on the timing of it