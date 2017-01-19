WATCH: James Harden gives game ball to 100-year-old Rockets fan on her birthday

James Harden is such a mensch

In a move that fits with his Santa Claus-esque beard, James Harden handed out a special present to a courtside fan after the Rockets beat the Bucks 111-92 on Wednesday.

Wanting to make Lucy Pierce feel extra special on her birthday, Harden signed and then personally hand-delivered the game ball to the elder Rockets fan after the game. He also talked with Pierce for a moment or two and then showed off his toothy grin while taking a picture with her.

"Well, today's her 100th birthday, so it's a blessing," Harden told ESPN's Doris Burke in his postgame interview. "You know, she's excited, she's sitting on the court. She kept smiling over there. I had to go give her the game ball and tell her how blessed she is and I am for meeting her."

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories