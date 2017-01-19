WATCH: James Harden gives game ball to 100-year-old Rockets fan on her birthday
James Harden is such a mensch
In a move that fits with his Santa Claus-esque beard, James Harden handed out a special present to a courtside fan after the Rockets beat the Bucks 111-92 on Wednesday.
Wanting to make Lucy Pierce feel extra special on her birthday, Harden signed and then personally hand-delivered the game ball to the elder Rockets fan after the game. He also talked with Pierce for a moment or two and then showed off his toothy grin while taking a picture with her.
That moment you get the game ball from @JHarden13 on your 100th birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sRBueSShDW— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2017
"Well, today's her 100th birthday, so it's a blessing," Harden told ESPN's Doris Burke in his postgame interview. "You know, she's excited, she's sitting on the court. She kept smiling over there. I had to go give her the game ball and tell her how blessed she is and I am for meeting her."
